Virginia (37-14) and Louisville (37-15-1) have already secured spots for the ACC tournament next week in Charlotte, but the Cardinals are closing in on the Atlantic Division title and an automatic top-two seed after opening their series Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Cavaliers.

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Virginia at Louisville college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the series opener, Louisville scored three runs in the first two innings and never trailed as Jared Poland kept the Virginia bats in check, allowing a run on two hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings. Michael Prosecky surrendered a pair of hits over the final two innings but picked up his 10th save.

On Friday, the Cavaliers have scheduled left-hander Jake Savino (4-5) to make his 13th start. He has a 4.21 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 62 innings with 67 strikeouts. Virginia has tied a school record with 67 home runs this season and is led by Jake Gelof, who has 18 homers and 71 RBI to go with a .380/.476/.770 slash line.

Left-hander Carter Lohman (1-1) is set to make his fourth start for the Cardinals. In 21.1 innings over 12 appearances, he has a 5.06 ERA and 1.69 WHIP, surrendering only 16 hits but walking 20. Dalton Rushing has a team-high 17 homers for Louisville while Ben Metzinger has 16 long balls and a team-best 58 RBI.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 11-8 and are facing the Cavaliers for the first time at home since 2018. Louisville swept three games at Virginia last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.