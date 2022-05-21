Louisville needs a win over Virginia and help to claim ACC Atlantic title

Virginia (38-14) brought the big sticks to Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, shattering the school record for home runs in a season while romping to a 16-7 win over Louisville (37-15-1). The teams close out their regular season on Saturday afternoon with a division title hanging in the balance for the Cardinals.

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and broke the game open with five runs in the third, highlighted by a three-run homer from Devin Ortiz.

Virginia added three more bombs in a six-run fifth inning, including Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson going deep on consecutive pitches. Jake Gelof capped the scoring in the frame with a three-run bomb.

Louisville got solo homers from Dalton Rushing and JT Benson in the seventh to close to 13-5.

Left-hander Jake Berry is scheduled to start for the Cavaliers, while the Cardinals hadn't announced a starter for Saturday. Berry is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 49.1 innings.

Louisville fell out of first place in the Atlantic Division of the ACC with the loss, as they trail Notre Dame by percentage points. The Fighting Irish won at Miami on Friday and can wrap up the division title and the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with a victory. The Cardinals need a win and an Irish loss to capture the division.

Louisville leads the all-time series with Virginia 12-9. The Cavaliers entered the series ranked 12th while the Cardinals were at No. 10.

