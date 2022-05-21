Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville needs a win over Virginia and help to claim ACC Atlantic title

Virginia (38-14) brought the big sticks to Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, shattering the school record for home runs in a season while romping to a 16-7 win over Louisville (37-15-1). The teams close out their regular season on Saturday afternoon with a division title hanging in the balance for the Cardinals.

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Virginia at Louisville college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and broke the game open with five runs in the third, highlighted by a three-run homer from Devin Ortiz. 

Virginia added three more bombs in a six-run fifth inning, including Casey Saucke and Ethan Anderson going deep on consecutive pitches. Jake Gelof capped the scoring in the frame with a three-run bomb. 

Louisville got solo homers from Dalton Rushing and JT Benson in the seventh to close to 13-5.

Left-hander Jake Berry is scheduled to start for the Cavaliers, while the Cardinals hadn't announced a starter for Saturday. Berry is 5-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 49.1 innings.

Louisville fell out of first place in the Atlantic Division of the ACC with the loss, as they trail Notre Dame by percentage points. The Fighting Irish won at Miami on Friday and can wrap up the division title and the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with a victory. The Cardinals need a win and an Irish loss to capture the division.

Louisville leads the all-time series with Virginia 12-9. The Cavaliers entered the series ranked 12th while the Cardinals were at No. 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Besiktas vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
Soccer

Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers vs Penn in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar50 seconds ago
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Baseball

By Phil Watson50 seconds ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
2022 PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 PGA Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Leclerc Verstappen
Formula 1

How to Watch Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
imago1012128120h
Formula 1

How to Watch Spain Grand Prix, Practice 3

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
SI Guide

After a Blowout Loss in Miami, the Heat Look to Respond in Boston

By Josh Rosenblat6 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sheldon Neuse (26) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy