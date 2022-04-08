How to Watch Virginia at Miami in College Baseball

Virginia will hit the road to take on Miami in an intriguing Friday college baseball matchup.

The 2022 college baseball season is in full swing and it's hard to believe how fast the year has already gone. Fans are starting to get an idea of just how good their teams are capable of being this season. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Virginia traveling to face off against Miami.

How to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Prior to tonight's game, the Cavaliers have gone 26-3 and are currently the No. 3 ranked team in the country. Virginia has been dominant all season thus far and will look to continue more of the same tonight. Last time out, the Cavaliers ended up dominating Liberty by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of the diamond, the Hurricanes are 23-6 so far this year and are looking like a potential contender as well. Miami is currently the No. 8 ranked team in the nation. In their last game, the Hurricanes ended up blowing out Florida International by a final score of 17-1.

This should be a very fun game to watch between two of the best teams in the nation. No one is going to want to miss this game. Make sure to tune in to see who pick up the huge win.

