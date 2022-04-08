Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Miami in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia will hit the road to take on Miami in an intriguing Friday college baseball matchup.

The 2022 college baseball season is in full swing and it's hard to believe how fast the year has already gone. Fans are starting to get an idea of just how good their teams are capable of being this season. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Virginia traveling to face off against Miami.

How to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Cavaliers have gone 26-3 and are currently the No. 3 ranked team in the country. Virginia has been dominant all season thus far and will look to continue more of the same tonight. Last time out, the Cavaliers ended up dominating Liberty by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of the diamond, the Hurricanes are 23-6 so far this year and are looking like a potential contender as well. Miami is currently the No. 8 ranked team in the nation. In their last game, the Hurricanes ended up blowing out Florida International by a final score of 17-1.

This should be a very fun game to watch between two of the best teams in the nation. No one is going to want to miss this game. Make sure to tune in to see who pick up the huge win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Virginia at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Hurricanes

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates being names one of the games three stars after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Panthers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_18040774
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
USATSI_9349985
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Miami in College Baseball

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch California at Utah in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and center Brock Nelson (29) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates a goal scored by Nelson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy