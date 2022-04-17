How to Watch Virginia at Pittsburgh in College Baseball

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Virginia will hit the road to take on Pittsburgh.

The 2022 college baseball is in full swing and it won't slow down on Easter Sunday. Quite a few great games will be on the schedule for fans to watch. One of them will feature Virginia hitting the road to face off against Pittsburgh.

How to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers at Pittsburgh Panthers Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

You can live stream the Virginia Cavaliers at Pittsburgh Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Cavaliers have gone 27-8 to open up the year. At this point in the season, Virginia looks like a team that could compete for a national championship. Last time out, the Cavaliers ended up dominating Pittsburgh by a final score of 18-0.

On the other side of this matchup, the Panthers are 20-13 entering this game. Pittsburgh has a talented roster but it still needs to put everything together. After losing 18-0 to Virginia in the last game, the Panthers will be searching for some revenge today.

This is a game that fans will want to make sure to watch. Both teams are looking for the series win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.