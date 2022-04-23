Virginia Tech takes on Boston College on Saturday evening in the second of a three-game series with the Eagles

Virginia Tech came into the weekend looking to build off its huge series win against No. 2 Miami last weekend.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies' bats exploded for 25 runs in the first two games to get the upset wins, but came up short in the third game scoring just five in the 8-5 loss.

Despite the loss in the last game, it was a great weekend for the Hokies and they followed it up with wins against VMI and Radford this week.

It has been a great stretch for Virginia Tech and it will look to stay hot against a Boston College team that had lost four straight coming into the weekend.

The Eagles were swept by North Carolina State last weekend and then lost again on Wednesday 8-0 to No. 15 UConn on Wednesday.

The stretch dropped Boston College to just 15-22 overall and 3-15 in the ACC coming into the series.

It has been a tough run for the Eagles, but they hope being back at home can help them get a big series win against a streaking Virginia Tech team.

Regional restrictions may apply.