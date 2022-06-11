Oklahoma looks to clinch the first spot in the College World Series with a win against Virginia Tech on Sunday

Oklahoma got its first Super Regional win since 2010 on Saturday when it held off a Virginia Tech rally to win 5-4.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Sooners, who were coming off an upset in the Gainesville Regional, upset the fourth-seeded Hokies on Saturday and are now just one win away from making it to the College World Series.

The Sooners have been red-hot as they swept through the Big 12 Tournament and then beat No. 13 Florida twice in the regional to get the surprise win.

It continued on Saturday when they jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held on to get the huge win.

The Hokies, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as they are suddenly in a win-or-go-home situation.

Virginia Tech swept through its regional with little resistance, but is in a fight with the Sooners and now must win Sunday and Monday if they want to keep their season alive.

Oklahoma will be the home team on Sunday despite the game being at Virginia Tech and hopes that can give it the advantage to pick up the second straight upset win.

