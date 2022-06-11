Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma looks to clinch the first spot in the College World Series with a win against Virginia Tech on Sunday

Oklahoma got its first Super Regional win since 2010 on Saturday when it held off a Virginia Tech rally to win 5-4.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sooners, who were coming off an upset in the Gainesville Regional, upset the fourth-seeded Hokies on Saturday and are now just one win away from making it to the College World Series.

The Sooners have been red-hot as they swept through the Big 12 Tournament and then beat No. 13 Florida twice in the regional to get the surprise win.

It continued on Saturday when they jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held on to get the huge win.

The Hokies, though, will be looking to avenge that loss as they are suddenly in a win-or-go-home situation. 

Virginia Tech swept through its regional with little resistance, but is in a fight with the Sooners and now must win Sunday and Monday if they want to keep their season alive.

Oklahoma will be the home team on Sunday despite the game being at Virginia Tech and hopes that can give it the advantage to pick up the second straight upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Faroe Islands vs. Lithuania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Ireland vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
USATSI_11525758
High School Football

How to Watch West Virginia North-South Football All-Star Game

By Adam Childs32 seconds ago
Virginia Tech Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Adam Childs32 seconds ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: East Carolina vs Texas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs32 seconds ago
imago1012537771h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Ireland vs. Scotland

By Rafael Urbina32 seconds ago
Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Mike Weir plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

2022 Curtis Cup, Second Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18392769
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Arkansas vs North Carolina

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy
SI Guide

The Lightning Are in a Familiar Place vs. Rangers

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy