Virginia Tech vs. Wright State stream: Watch online, TV channel

Virginia Tech looks to protect its home field on Friday when it takes on Wright State in the first game of the regional.

Virginia Tech snagged the No. 4 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament and Friday. The Hokies will begin their quest to a possible World Series berth.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Virginia Tech vs. Wright State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Hokies will host the regional and take on Wright State in the first round. They are also joined in the regional by Columbia and Gonzaga.

The Hokies are the favorite to come out of the regional but can't be looking ahead and must first take care of a Wright State team that went 30-25 on the season.

They didn't let up in the tournament as they swept through No. 6 Northern Kentucky 18-4 and then beat No. 2 Oakland 14-3 and 24-0 in dominating fashion.

The Raiders left no doubt about who the best team in the Horizon was and Friday they will look to prove they can play with the best of the best.

These two teams did meet in the regular season, with Wright State pulling off the upset in game one before losing the next two games.

The Hokies are the better team, but the Raiders have proven they can beat them and won't be intimidated.

