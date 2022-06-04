Virginia and East Carolina battle on Saturday night for a chance to play in the regional championship on Sunday in college baseball.

East Carolina did exactly what it was supposed to do as regional host on Friday. The Pirates wasted little time disposing of Coppin State.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

They jumped all over the Eagles scoring in the first four innings, including an eight-run third inning that broke the game wide open.

The Pirates controlled the game from the very beginning and beat the Eagles 17-1.

Now, they must turn their attention to a Virginia team that knocked off Coastal Carolina on Friday.

The Cavaliers gave up the first two runs of the game to the Chanticleers but scored four in the third and three more in the fifth to get the 7-2 win.

It was a good win for the Cavaliers, but now they get a much tougher test against an East Carolina team that is playing well.

East Carolina is no stranger to hosting regionals, but the Pirates are still looking to have some of the success that Virginia has had in the past.

This should be a great game between two teams with the winner making it to the regional finals.

