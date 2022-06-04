Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia and East Carolina battle on Saturday night for a chance to play in the regional championship on Sunday in college baseball.

East Carolina did exactly what it was supposed to do as regional host on Friday. The Pirates wasted little time disposing of Coppin State.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

They jumped all over the Eagles scoring in the first four innings, including an eight-run third inning that broke the game wide open.

The Pirates controlled the game from the very beginning and beat the Eagles 17-1.

Now, they must turn their attention to a Virginia team that knocked off Coastal Carolina on Friday.

The Cavaliers gave up the first two runs of the game to the Chanticleers but scored four in the third and three more in the fifth to get the 7-2 win.

It was a good win for the Cavaliers, but now they get a much tougher test against an East Carolina team that is playing well.

East Carolina is no stranger to hosting regionals, but the Pirates are still looking to have some of the success that Virginia has had in the past.

This should be a great game between two teams with the winner making it to the regional finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Newtork
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18432762
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18436328
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Phillies

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18425189
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch College Softball World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_16304716
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18437113
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Campbell

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18436068
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18431998
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_16867952 (2)
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Playoffs: 80KI vs Bored Ape FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17492280 (2)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy