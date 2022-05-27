How to Watch ACC Baseball Tournament: Virginia vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

Notre Dame advanced to the semifinals with a win over Florida State on Thursday.

With pool play coming to an end at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, No. 4 Notre Dame takes on No. 5 Virginia for the first time this season at Truist Field on Friday.

After surviving a ninth-inning comeback attempt by Florida State on Thursday, The Irish advanced to Saturday’s semifinals for the first time in program history with a 5-3 win. Notre Dame was led by a trio of home runs from Zack Prajzner, Jack Zyska, and Brooks Coetzee.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Virginia vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Following a loss to Florida State in its first pool play contest, Virginia was eliminated from advancing to Saturday’s semifinals regardless of the outcome against Notre Dame.

Virginia fell in its first pool play game with a 13-3 run-rule loss to No. 9 Florida State. Seminoles pitcher Wyatt Crowell struck out six in the final four innings while Florida State used a six-run third inning to cruise past the Cavaliers.

Virginia and Notre Dame will now play for bragging rights in Friday’s second pool play matchup with the semifinals already set at the ACC Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply