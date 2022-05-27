Skip to main content

How to Watch ACC Baseball Tournament: Virginia vs. Notre Dame in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame advanced to the semifinals with a win over Florida State on Thursday.

With pool play coming to an end at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, No. 4 Notre Dame takes on No. 5 Virginia for the first time this season at Truist Field on Friday.

After surviving a ninth-inning comeback attempt by Florida State on Thursday, The Irish advanced to Saturday’s semifinals for the first time in program history with a 5-3 win. Notre Dame was led by a trio of home runs from Zack Prajzner, Jack Zyska, and Brooks Coetzee. 

How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Virginia vs. Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Following a loss to Florida State in its first pool play contest, Virginia was eliminated from advancing to Saturday’s semifinals regardless of the outcome against Notre Dame.

Virginia fell in its first pool play game with a 13-3 run-rule loss to No. 9 Florida State. Seminoles pitcher Wyatt Crowell struck out six in the final four innings while Florida State used a six-run third inning to cruise past the Cavaliers.

Virginia and Notre Dame will now play for bragging rights in Friday’s second pool play matchup with the semifinals already set at the ACC Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Virginia vs. Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
11
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch ACC Baseball Tournament: Virginia vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Evan Lazarjust now
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Purdue vs Iowa in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1012273382h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas in College Baseball

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
imago1012273419h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
imago1012266610h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Dutch Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
imago1012265888h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
imago1011474030h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Broncos vs. Titans in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy