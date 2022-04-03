Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest at Boston College in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest goes for the three-game sweep of Boston College when they play the third game of the series on Sunday afternoon

Wake Forest won its fourth straight game on Saturday when it dominated Boston College 20-8. It was the second straight win against the Eagles as the Demon Deacons beat them 15-10 on Friday.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Boston College in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Wake Forest at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They jumped out to an early lead with six runs in the top of the first and kept pouring it on as they scored in every inning but the third and eighth.

The win moved Wake Forest over .500 in the ACC at 6-5 and got them to 21-6 overall. Now they will look to complete the sweep before traveling to Elon on Tuesday for a non-conference game.

The Eagles, though, are looking to slow down the Demon Deacons offense and salvage one game of the series.

It has been a struggle for Boston College pitching during ACC Play as the Eagles have given up at least 10 runs in nine of the 11 conference games.

They also have just one ACC win and that was in their first game against Miami, but have since lost 10 straight.

Sunday they will look to stop that slide and finally get back in the win column.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Wake Forest at Boston College in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
