Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest at North Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest and North Carolina are both on the edge of the ACC playoff picture.

The final seeds in the ACC conference tournament are still up for grabs. Two contenders for those spots meet for a three-game set this weekend beginning on Friday, with Wake Forest traveling to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Wake Forest vs. North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tar Heels climbed back into the picture by taking two of three games from in-state rival North Carolina State last weekend on the road. They were narrow games, with both wins coming by a one-run margin, but the Tar Heels bats came up big when needed sparking comeback wins.

That run continued what's been a hot streak for the Tar Heels down the stretch of the regular season. With two more mid-week wins over Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively of this week, they've won three games in a row and six of their last seven. In that time they're averaging 7.57 runs per game, scoring 12 in both of this week's mid-week contests.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest is coming off of a split three-game series against Louisville last weekend. After winning the first game 14-3, it dropped the second game 6-2 before a 5-5, 12-inning tie on Sunday. However, the Deacons followed that up with a 9-0 shutout of High Point on Wednesday.

Wake Forest currently holds the 12th and final playoff spot in the conference, while UNC is in eighth place a game and a half up. Will the Deacons shrink or erase the gap? Or will the Heels put them away? This crucial series begins Friday afternoon, with coverage on ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Wake Forest at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

DePaul vs. Villanova stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso10 seconds ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Wake Forest at North Carolina in College Baseball

By Alex Barth10 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
CYCLING
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
hockey fans
Hockey

United States vs. Latvia stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
Victoria Azarenka
ATP/WTA Tennis

BNL d'Italia, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

DP World Tour Soudal Open stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
RUGBY
NRL Rugby

Manly-Warringah vs. Brisbane stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy