How to Watch Wake Forest at North Carolina in College Baseball

Wake Forest and North Carolina are both on the edge of the ACC playoff picture.

The final seeds in the ACC conference tournament are still up for grabs. Two contenders for those spots meet for a three-game set this weekend beginning on Friday, with Wake Forest traveling to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Tar Heels climbed back into the picture by taking two of three games from in-state rival North Carolina State last weekend on the road. They were narrow games, with both wins coming by a one-run margin, but the Tar Heels bats came up big when needed sparking comeback wins.

That run continued what's been a hot streak for the Tar Heels down the stretch of the regular season. With two more mid-week wins over Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively of this week, they've won three games in a row and six of their last seven. In that time they're averaging 7.57 runs per game, scoring 12 in both of this week's mid-week contests.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest is coming off of a split three-game series against Louisville last weekend. After winning the first game 14-3, it dropped the second game 6-2 before a 5-5, 12-inning tie on Sunday. However, the Deacons followed that up with a 9-0 shutout of High Point on Wednesday.

Wake Forest currently holds the 12th and final playoff spot in the conference, while UNC is in eighth place a game and a half up. Will the Deacons shrink or erase the gap? Or will the Heels put them away? This crucial series begins Friday afternoon, with coverage on ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.