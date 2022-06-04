Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Wake Forest vs Long Island in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest looks to avoid being upset by Long Island in an elimination game of the Maryland regional on Saturday

Wake Forest nearly pulled off a huge comeback victory against UConn in the first round of the regional on Friday.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Wake Forest vs Long Island in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Wake Forest vs Long Island in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Demon Deacons were down 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but they would score one in the seventh and then four more in the eighth to tie it. Unfortunately, they gave up a run in the top of the ninth and lost to the Huskies 8-7.

They need to regroup quickly on Saturday so they can avoid being upset by Long Island and stay alive in the regional.

Long Island had a much tougher time in their opener against host Maryland. The Sharks couldn't stop the Terrapins offense and lost 23-2.

They gave up nine runs in the third inning and it just got worse. They could never really get their offense going in the game and they had no shot at getting the upset win.

Saturday they will look to try and pull off the big upset against Wake Forest and keep their dreams of competing in the regional final alive.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
4
2022

NCAA Regionals: Wake Forest vs Long Island in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia vs Hofstra in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: UCLA vs Southeastern Louisiana in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Wake Forest Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Wake Forest vs Long Island in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Memorial Tournament: Third Round

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Lithuania vs. Luxembourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Hungary vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Finland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Men's Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
GEORGIA TECH
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Georgia Tech vs Alabama State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy