Wake Forest looks to avoid being upset by Long Island in an elimination game of the Maryland regional on Saturday

Wake Forest nearly pulled off a huge comeback victory against UConn in the first round of the regional on Friday.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Wake Forest vs Long Island in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Demon Deacons were down 7-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but they would score one in the seventh and then four more in the eighth to tie it. Unfortunately, they gave up a run in the top of the ninth and lost to the Huskies 8-7.

They need to regroup quickly on Saturday so they can avoid being upset by Long Island and stay alive in the regional.

Long Island had a much tougher time in their opener against host Maryland. The Sharks couldn't stop the Terrapins offense and lost 23-2.

They gave up nine runs in the third inning and it just got worse. They could never really get their offense going in the game and they had no shot at getting the upset win.

Saturday they will look to try and pull off the big upset against Wake Forest and keep their dreams of competing in the regional final alive.

Regional restrictions may apply.