How to Watch ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs Miami in College Baseball

Wake Forest and Miami will meet for the final day of pool play despite this game ending both of their tournaments due to ACC tie-breaker rules.

No. 6 seeded Wake Forest and No. 3 seeded Miami will meet today on the final day of pool play for the ACC Tournament. Miami dropped a 9-6 game to No. 10 NC State on Wednesday. Wake Forest was also defeated by NC State on Tuesday in an 11-8 result.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs Miami in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Since NC State defeated both teams in pool play, the Wolfpack is the clear winner and will move on to the semifinal game tomorrow. What that means for Wake Forest and Miami, unfortunately, is that today's game really does nothing for either team.

For Wake Forest, the game against NC State looked promising with Wake taking a 4-0 lead. The Wolfpack ousted Wake's hope with six runs in the fifth to take the lead. The Deacons put up one more run to lessen NC State's lead, but the Wolfpack scored five more runs in the seventh to give themselves a cushion. Wake Forest scored three more, but could not get any closer.

Miami's game was similar in that the Hurricanes kept the game close with NC State until the Wolfpack scored eight runs over four innings to squash Miami's hopes of a win.

With today's game between these two teams seemingly meaning nothing, they will likely be playing simply to give the seniors a proper sendoff. Miami will play again in Regionals for the NCAA tournament, but Wake Forest will walk away empty-handed with its season ending much differently than it had hoped.

