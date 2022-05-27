Skip to main content

How to Watch ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs Miami in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest and Miami will meet for the final day of pool play despite this game ending both of their tournaments due to ACC tie-breaker rules.

No. 6 seeded Wake Forest and No. 3 seeded Miami will meet today on the final day of pool play for the ACC Tournament. Miami dropped a 9-6 game to No. 10 NC State on Wednesday. Wake Forest was also defeated by NC State on Tuesday in an 11-8 result.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs Miami in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Wake Forest vs Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since NC State defeated both teams in pool play, the Wolfpack is the clear winner and will move on to the semifinal game tomorrow. What that means for Wake Forest and Miami, unfortunately, is that today's game really does nothing for either team. 

For Wake Forest, the game against NC State looked promising with Wake taking a 4-0 lead. The Wolfpack ousted Wake's hope with six runs in the fifth to take the lead. The Deacons put up one more run to lessen NC State's lead, but the Wolfpack scored five more runs in the seventh to give themselves a cushion. Wake Forest scored three more, but could not get any closer. 

Miami's game was similar in that the Hurricanes kept the game close with NC State until the Wolfpack scored eight runs over four innings to squash Miami's hopes of a win. 

With today's game between these two teams seemingly meaning nothing, they will likely be playing simply to give the seniors a proper sendoff. Miami will play again in Regionals for the NCAA tournament, but Wake Forest will walk away empty-handed with its season ending much differently than it had hoped.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Wake Forest vs Miami

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch WCC Baseball Tournament: Portland vs LMU in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar15 seconds ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar15 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs Miami in College Baseball

By Christine Brown15 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 3rd Round

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
Vanderbilt Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt vs Kentucky in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Rutgers Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 6: Rutgers vs Penn State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
SI Guide

Celtics Go for NBA Finals Berth vs. Heat

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NC Education Lottery 200, Qualifying

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Steven Alker
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Second Round

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy