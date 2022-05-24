Wake Forest vs. NC State stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 6 seed Wake Forest opens the ACC Tournament against No. 10 seed NC State.

After ending the regular season with a three-game sweep over NC State, No. 6 seed Wake Forest opens ACC Tournament pool play against the No. 10 seed Wolfpack on Tuesday.

Wake Forest has won five-straight games, including a three-game sweep over the Wolfpack in the series finale, entering the ACC Tournament with a 39-16-1 record this season. On the other hand, NC State is 33-20 this season after dropping three in a row to the Demon Deacons.

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Wake Forest dominated its series over NC State by an aggregate score of 19-4 in the three-game sweep to end the regular season. In a 5-0 shutout victory in the regular-season finale, Wake Forest completed its first sweep in Raleigh. Teddy McGraw led Wake Forest on the mound, tossing a career-high 7.1 innings, allowing no runs while striking out a career-high seven batters.

At the plate, Nick Kurtz and Brendan Tinsman both hit home runs for the second-straight game, with Kurtz tallying seven hits and six RBIs to pace the Wake Forest offense in the series.

Wake Forest will look to continue its dominance over NC State in ACC Tournament pool play on Tuesday afternoon.

