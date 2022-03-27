Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington will hit the road to take on Arizona State on Sunday afternoon in college baseball action.

For fans of college baseball, there will be plenty of great matchups to watch on Sunday. From top-ranked teams in action to simply good matchups between talented teams, there will not be a shortage of entertainment. One intriguing game to watch will feature Washington hitting the road to face off against Arizona State.

How to Watch the Washington Huskies at Arizona State Sun Devils Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Washington Huskies at Arizona State Sun Devils game on fuboTV:

Ahead of this afternoon's game, the Huskies have opened up the season with a 12-10 record. It hasn't been the start that they were hoping for, but it hasn't been disastrous either. In this series, Washington has lost both games and will look for revenge today.

On the other side of the field, the Sun Devils are just 11-13 this season and are trying to right the ship. Arizona State winning the first two games has given the team some momentum. Being able to come out with the sweep might be a building block to continuing a winning streak moving forward.

Both of these teams would like to string a few wins together and move up in the standings. They are also both very evenly matched, which should make this a good game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Washington at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
USATSI_17967600
