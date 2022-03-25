Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington swept in-state rival Washington State last weekend in a high-scoring series. Can the Huskies keep things rolling as they head on the road to take on Arizona State?

Washington made a statement last weekend with its three-game sweep of in-state rival Washington State. Now, the Huskies look to build on those wins as they head to Phoenix to take on Arizona State for three games, the first of which is Friday night.

How to Watch Washington vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream Washington vs. Arizona State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies' sweep in Seattle last weekend included wins of 8-2 and 14-3. Sophomore catcher Johnny Tincher, who leads the Huskies in most major offensive categories - went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and hit his third home run of the season in the series finale. Tincher is hitting .380 on the season.

With those wins, Washington improved to 12-8 on the season. The Huskies are off to a 4-2 start in conference play.

Arizona State managed to grab a game in a three-game set against then-No. 3 Oregon State last weekend, winning 3-1 on Saturday. That was the first conference series of the season for the Sun Devils. 

Sophomore Jared Engman has been the Friday starter for Washington so far this year. He's coming off his best outing, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out five hitters in 5.2 innings against the Cougars last weekend. 

Junior Adam Tulloch should get the ball for Arizona State. Tulloch has made seven appearances including six starts, with hitters hitting .192 against him in 27.2 innings.

