Washington battles Pac-12 rival Arizona State on Saturday in the second of a three-game Pac-12 series

Washington snapped a three-game losing streak last Friday when it beat rival Washington State 3-2. The Huskies didn't stop there as they took the final two games to get the important three-game sweep of the Cougars.

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Washington at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The sweep improved their Pac-12 record to 4-2 coming into the weekend and had them tied with Oregon State for second place in the conference standings.

It was a huge improvement over their first weekend when they lost two of three to Utah.

Saturday the Huskies are looking to get a big road win against an Arizona State team that dropped two of three to Oregon State last weekend.

The Sun Devils were able to avoid the sweep with a 3-1 win on Sunday, but couldn't keep the momentum up on Tuesday when they lost to Grand Canyon 7-5.

It hasn't been the kind of year that they had hoped for so far as they come into the weekend just 9-13 on the year.

The Sun Devils still have plenty of time to turn things around, but they will need to get it going soon or they will get buried in the Pac-12 standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.