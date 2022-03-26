Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington battles Pac-12 rival Arizona State on Saturday in the second of a three-game Pac-12 series

Washington snapped a three-game losing streak last Friday when it beat rival Washington State 3-2. The Huskies didn't stop there as they took the final two games to get the important three-game sweep of the Cougars.

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Washington at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The sweep improved their Pac-12 record to 4-2 coming into the weekend and had them tied with Oregon State for second place in the conference standings.

It was a huge improvement over their first weekend when they lost two of three to Utah.

Saturday the Huskies are looking to get a big road win against an Arizona State team that dropped two of three to Oregon State last weekend.

The Sun Devils were able to avoid the sweep with a 3-1 win on Sunday, but couldn't keep the momentum up on Tuesday when they lost to Grand Canyon 7-5. 

It hasn't been the kind of year that they had hoped for so far as they come into the weekend just 9-13 on the year.

The Sun Devils still have plenty of time to turn things around, but they will need to get it going soon or they will get buried in the Pac-12 standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961878
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans

By Evan Massey41 seconds ago
Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) looks on during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Mar 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) looks on during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Volleyball
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch JTBC Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas41 seconds ago
USATSI_17845108
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Clemson in College Softball

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
USATSI_17018177
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at Cal in College Baseball

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy