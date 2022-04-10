Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at California in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington takes the mound against California in a Pac-12 conference battle on Sunday.

Washington is just 14-13 so far this season leading into this three-game series with California. The Huskies are fresh off of another conference series with Arizona without a break game in between.

The Wildcats were able to get the better of the Huskies in three straight sweeping them with a combined score of 21-11.

How to Watch Washington at California in college baseball today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream Washington at California in college baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Their last win came against Portland 7-3 on an "in-between game" of the Arizona series and an Arizona State series.

Stefan Raeth has been a huge bright spot for the Huskies culminating in four wins already with a crazy low 1.59 ERA.

California heads into this conference series bouncing back with an easy between series game against Cal Poly where it won 9-3.

The Bears lost two of three to Arizona State in their last three-game series with a run differential of -5 overall.

Dylan Beavers has been a difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball hitting .287 this season but smashing 11 balls out of the park. Josh White, on the defensive side, has 54 strikeouts this year.

