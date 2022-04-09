How to Watch Washington at California in College Baseball

On Saturday night in college baseball action, Washington will hit the road to take on California.

The 2022 college baseball will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few great games on the schedule. Whether those games are ranked teams facing off or simply evenly matched games that should provide great entertainment, fans will have plenty to watch. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature Washington traveling to face off against California.

How to Watch the Washington at California in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Washington Huskies at California Golden Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Huskies have gone 15-13 to open up the season. Washington isn't looking like a national championship contender yet, but it could rise in the standings quickly by stringing together a few wins. The Huskies are fresh off of a 6-4 win over the Golden Bears in the first game of the series.

On the other side of this matchup, California has struggled to begin the year. The Golden Bears are just 13-16 right now and are in need of picking up wins in bunches. After losing to the Huskies in their last game, the Golden Bears would love to find some revenge this evening.

While the Huskies are favored to win this game, the Golden Bears are not going to go down without a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.