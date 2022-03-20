Washington looks to finish the three-game sweep of rival Washington State in college baseball on Sunday on their home field.

Washington won its second straight game against bitter rival Washington State on Saturday when the Huskies scored in each of the first six innings to jump out to an 8-0 lead.

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

They didn't score in the last three innings, but they didn't need to in the 8-2 win.

Friday, they opened the series with a 3-2 win as they got just enough offense to support a great pitching performance.

The wins have improved Washington's Pac-12 record to 3-2 and 11-8 overall. It has been a good bounce-back series for the Huskies after they lost two of three to Utah last weekend.

Washington State will be looking to avoid the sweep as it tries to get just its second Pac-12 win of the year.

The Cougars lost their first conference series of the year against Oregon State but were able to grab one win against the No. 4 Beavers.

Sunday, they will look to do the same thing against their rivals before heading to Santa Clara on Wednesday for a big non-conference battle.

