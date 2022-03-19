Washington State and Washington battle in the second of a three-game series on Saturday evening

Washington State and rival Washington both come into their weekend series looking to get some much-needed Pac-12 wins. Both teams lost their opening conference series and are needing wins.

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the Washington State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State hosted No. 4 Oregon State last weekend and dropped the first two games. The Cougars were able to avoid a sweep in game three when they scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to get a 9-8 win.

It was a huge win for the Cougars and they followed that up with a win against Bushnell on Wednesday night.

The back-to-back wins got them to 9-7 on the year coming into the series opener on Friday.

The Huskies also lost two of three in their first Pac-12 series when they lost the last two games against Utah last weekend.

Washington won 6-3 in extra innings to get the win in game one, but couldn't get the series win.

The Huskies lost their third game in a row on Tuesday when they were upset by Portland.

The three straight losses dropped them to just 9-8 as their earlier season struggles have continued.

Regional restrictions may apply.