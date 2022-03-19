Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State and Washington battle in the second of a three-game series on Saturday evening

Washington State and rival Washington both come into their weekend series looking to get some much-needed Pac-12 wins. Both teams lost their opening conference series and are needing wins.

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the Washington State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State hosted No. 4 Oregon State last weekend and dropped the first two games. The Cougars were able to avoid a sweep in game three when they scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to get a 9-8 win.

It was a huge win for the Cougars and they followed that up with a win against Bushnell on Wednesday night.

The back-to-back wins got them to 9-7 on the year coming into the series opener on Friday.

The Huskies also lost two of three in their first Pac-12 series when they lost the last two games against Utah last weekend.

Washington won 6-3 in extra innings to get the win in game one, but couldn't get the series win. 

The Huskies lost their third game in a row on Tuesday when they were upset by Portland.

The three straight losses dropped them to just 9-8 as their earlier season struggles have continued.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Washington State at Washington in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17911277
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Wizards

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17926681
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
USATSI_17892649
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17927413
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17829375
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan College Hockey Big Ten Tournament Championship

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
college soccer
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch América de Cali vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_17406323
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch El Paso Locomotive FC vs. New Mexico United

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy