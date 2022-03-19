How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Washington State and rival Washington both come into their weekend series looking to get some much-needed Pac-12 wins. Both teams lost their opening conference series and are needing wins.
How to Watch Washington State at Washington in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Washington
Live stream the Washington State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Washington State hosted No. 4 Oregon State last weekend and dropped the first two games. The Cougars were able to avoid a sweep in game three when they scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to get a 9-8 win.
It was a huge win for the Cougars and they followed that up with a win against Bushnell on Wednesday night.
The back-to-back wins got them to 9-7 on the year coming into the series opener on Friday.
The Huskies also lost two of three in their first Pac-12 series when they lost the last two games against Utah last weekend.
Washington won 6-3 in extra innings to get the win in game one, but couldn't get the series win.
The Huskies lost their third game in a row on Tuesday when they were upset by Portland.
The three straight losses dropped them to just 9-8 as their earlier season struggles have continued.
Regional restrictions may apply.