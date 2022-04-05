Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Gonzaga in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 Gonzaga wraps up a four-game homestand on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will welcome Washington State for the first of two games between the teams this year.

After taking two of three games in a WCC series against Pepperdine over the weekend, No. 15 Gonzaga concludes a four-game homestand in non-conference action on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will take on Washington State Tuesday night in the first of two games between the two teams this season.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Gonzaga in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream Washington State vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gonzaga's offense has been red hot right now, having won four of its last five games. In that time, the Bulldogs are averaging 6.8 runs per game, with seven runs in each of their last two games. The Bulldogs are 18-7 this season.

Washington is coming off a win, beating Utah 5-4 on Sunday. The Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off victory. It was junior catcher Jake Meyer playing the role of the hero with his walk-off double. It was the first extra base hit of the game for the Cougars. 

This will be the 311th all-time meeting between the in-state rivals. Washington State leads the series 200-109-1, but Gonzaga has won the last three matchups dating back to 2019.

