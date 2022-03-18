In-state rivals Washington State and Washington meet on the diamond this week, as the Cougars visit the Huskies in Pac-12 play in college baseball.

Both Washington State and Washington began conference play on the wrong side of their respective three-game series last weekend. This weekend, the in-state rivals meet up looking to get above .500 in conference play as the Cougars visit the Huskies in Seattle. The first game of the three game set is Friday night.

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Cougars dropped their first two games against Oregon State last weekend, but came back to win on Sunday. They erased a 6-2 deficit with a three-run sixth inning and eventually walked it off in the ninth on a two-RBI single from sophomore Bryce Matthews.

Washington State followed that win by beating Bushnell 11-4 on Wednesday. Matthews continued what's been a stretch of strong play in that one, going 2-for-5 with a double. Sophomore right fielder Nate Swarts was the real star of the day though, going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. With that win, Washington State improved to 9-7 on the season.

Meanwhile, Washington grabbed the win in the opener against Utah 6-3 in 10 innings. The Huskies came close to grabbing a mid-week win against Portland on Tuesday, but ultimately fell 5-4. They're 9-8 on the season heading into this weekend.

Washington's strength this year has been its pitching. The Huskies have a 3.41 ERA through 17 games this season, which is tied for the second-best in the Pac 12. The staff's 164 strikeouts rank fourth.

