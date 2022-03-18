Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington State vs. Washington in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals Washington State and Washington meet on the diamond this week, as the Cougars visit the Huskies in Pac-12 play in college baseball.

Both Washington State and Washington began conference play on the wrong side of their respective three-game series last weekend. This weekend, the in-state rivals meet up looking to get above .500 in conference play as the Cougars visit the Huskies in Seattle. The first game of the three game set is Friday night.

How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream Washington State vs. Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars dropped their first two games against Oregon State last weekend, but came back to win on Sunday. They erased a 6-2 deficit with a three-run sixth inning and eventually walked it off in the ninth on a two-RBI single from sophomore Bryce Matthews. 

Washington State followed that win by beating Bushnell 11-4 on Wednesday. Matthews continued what's been a stretch of strong play in that one, going 2-for-5 with a double. Sophomore right fielder Nate Swarts was the real star of the day though, going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. With that win, Washington State improved to 9-7 on the season.

Meanwhile, Washington grabbed the win in the opener against Utah 6-3 in 10 innings. The Huskies came close to grabbing a mid-week win against Portland on Tuesday,  but ultimately fell 5-4. They're 9-8 on the season heading into this weekend. 

Washington's strength this year has been its pitching. The Huskies have a 3.41 ERA through 17 games this season, which is tied for the second-best in the Pac 12. The staff's 164 strikeouts rank fourth.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Washington State vs. Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates the third period goal by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17909716
NBA

How to watch Clippers at Jazz

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) attacks the paint as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Tennis
WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_9207801
College Baseball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy