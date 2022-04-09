Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs. California in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington heads on the road to take on California in Pac-12 baseball action this weekend, with the first game of the three-game series Friday night.

This weekend's Pac-12 baseball schedule sees Washington head to Berkley for a three-game series against California. Whichever team wins the series will get back to .500 in conference play — a sweep for either side would give them a winning record against Pac-12 opponents.

How to Watch Washington vs. California in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream Washington vs. California on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

California comes into this series 13-15 on the year and 5-7 in conference play. The Golden Bears are coming off a win, having defeated Cal Poly 9-3 on Tuesday. Cal's bats were hot in that one, with four players recording multiple hits.

Junior right fielder Dylan Beavers went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs driven in. His 11 home runs and 33 RBIs both lead the team.

Washington enters the weekend 14-13 this season. The Huskies are trying to shake off a weekend sweep at the hands of Arizona, which included a 7-6 11 inning loss in the series finale on Sunday.

Friday's expected pitching matchup pits Washington sophomore Jared Engman against Cal junior Josh White. Engman will be making his eighth start of the year — he's 2-4 with a 5.35 ERA so far. White will also take the hill for the eighth time, he's 0-3 with a .526 ERA.

