Xavier vs. UConn stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A potential postseason preview in the Big East this weekend? UConn and Xavier meet in Storrs this weekend, in a series that could end up foreshadowing the conference tournament.

Is a playoff preview on the docket in the Big East this weekend? Sitting at the top of the conference standings, UConn hosts No. 3 Xavier for three games beginning on Friday.

How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Xavier vs. UConn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With a win in their series finale against Creighton last weekend, the Huskies became just the second team in the nation to reach the 40-win mark. They're now 40-9 on the season, with a 14-1 record against Big East opponents.

Xavier is also coming in hot. The Musketeers have won five games in a row, including a sweep of Butler last weekend and a mid-week 10-3 victory over Michigan on Tuesday.

Each of these teams received recognition in the Big East weekly awards last week. Xavier's senior designated hitter Jeff Holtz was on a tear, going 9-of-10 with two home runs and six runs against the Bulldogs. For that effort, he was named Big East Player of the Week. Holtz is now hitting .388 in 24 games this year.

Meanwhile, senior UConn righty Austin Peterson has tabbed Big East Pitcher of the Week. Peterson started the opener against Creighton and tossed eight innings of three-hit ball while striking out nine hitters and not allowing an earned run. Peterson is now 9-0 in 12 starts this year with a 2.66 ERA. He's expected to get the start for this Friday's game.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Xavier vs. UConn

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
