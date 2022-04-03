How to Watch 2022 HBCU College Basketball All-Star Game

The first ever HBCU All-Star Game will be featured nationally during 2022 NCAA Final Four weekend.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) All-Stars was founded by a man named Travis Williams. Williams was an HBCU athlete and coach for over 23 years in the industry.

Now, he has set out to make the world aware of just exactly how talented players that attend HBCUs are.

How to Watch 2022 HBCU All-Star Game in Men's College Basketball today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

While this is not the first time All-Stars have been selected by the organization, it is the first time that there will be a game featured on a major broadcasting network.

The two teams are split up into Team Clarence "Big House" Gaines and Team John McLendon.

Team Gaines will feature coaches Landon Bussie and Corey Lowery. The team consists of Jonas James III, Shawn Williams, Jawaun Daniels, Jalen Seegars, Javonte Cook, Kassim Nicholson, Jordan Peebles, Prince Moss, Lenell Henry, Darian Jones, Brison Gresham and Navar Elmore.

Team McLendon features coaches Robert Jones and Fred Watson. They are accompanied by Kam Langley, Brandon Miller, Kyler Foster, Trey DeLoach, Myles Carter, Randy Miller, Tajih Green, Noah Morgan, Deaquan Williams, Najee Garvin, Jaquan Lawrence and Randall Brumant.

