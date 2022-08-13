How to Watch Carleton vs. Kentucky: Stream College Basketball Live, TV Channel

The Kentucky Wildcats and Adou Thiero continue their Bahamas tour against Carleton today.

The Kentucky Wildcats continue their preseason Bahamas tour against Carleton as John Calipari is getting his team ready for a potential championship run this season. The Wildcats bring back Sahvir Wheeler and Naismith, AP, USBWA, NABC and Sporting News Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe to lead a group that will incorporate two potentially elite freshman recruits.

How to Watch Carleton vs. Kentucky today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Wildcats are coming off a 102-40 win over Monterrey Tech on their Bahamas tour led by Sahvir Wheeler and Chris Livingston with 14 points each:

Last season Tshiebwe led the way for the Wildcats with 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks plus steals per game on 60% shooting. He anchored the paint for the Wildcats, making them a championship contender before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wheeler also comes back with his 10.1 points and 6.9 assists per game to lead the team at point guard.

Joining the roster are elite freshman Livingston and Cason Wallace who add more athleticism and energy to the perimeter with TyTy Washington off to the NBA.

The team is still trying to find their shooting stroke, but is starting to look like one of the longest, most athletic defensive teams in the country and should be a contender to lead the country in shot-blocking.

So far in the Bahamas, the Wildcats are 2-0 with a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic, 102-40 win over Monterrey Tech and have one more game after today against the Bahamas.

