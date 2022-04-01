The day starts with the ACC vs. the Big South today in the 3x3U National Championships.

The 3x3U Championship Tournament is winding down to a close with a full slate of games starting with the ACC taking on the Big South and 12 games before the first break of the day followed by another 12 matches after the break. Saturday and Sunday will feature more games on the schedule with full days of the exciting, fast-paced brand of 3x3 basketball that we all grew up playing as kids.

How to Watch 3x3U National Championship: ACC vs. Big South today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The 3x3U National Championship tournament is all about adding energy and fun to the game of basketball in the madness of March:

There are five games today on the ESPN U broadcast, with the remaining 19 games taking place on the 3x3UHoops Twitter channel.

The five games today will showcase the ACC vs. Big South, American East vs. MAAC, Big Sky, CAA vs. NEC and Atlantic Sun vs. Sun Belt all on ESPN U with some really fun mixes of talent.

For the ACC, they are represented by Jericole Hellems (N.C. State) and David Collins (Clemson) and Jordan Whitfield (Campbell) and Patrick Good (Winthrop) for the Big South.

With the ACC featuring two teams in the NCAA Tournament Final Four they will have one team in the championship game minimum and could also see some of their players representing the conference with the 3x3U tournament here as well. Big week for the ACC in basketball.

The participants in this tournament have the opportunity to showcase their skills for the NBA, G League and other leagues around the world while also getting the opportunity to win some money along the way.

