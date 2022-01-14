Skip to main content

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) dribbles down the court defended by Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (3) in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2, 0-0 WAC) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
  Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon vs Abilene Christian Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grand Canyon

-3.5

132 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian

  • The 68.9 points per game the Antelopes record are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (61.2).
  • The Wildcats score an average of 77.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 55.1 the Antelopes give up.
  • The Antelopes are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Gabe McGlothan averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Holland Woods puts up 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Sean Miller-Moore is posting 7.2 points, 1.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Chance McMillian averages 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons paces the Wildcats in rebounding (5.5 per game), and produces 9.9 points and 1.9 assists. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Reggie Miller is averaging 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 41.0% of his shots from the field.
  • The Wildcats get 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Cameron Steele.
  • The Wildcats get 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Makhi Morris.
  • Damien Daniels tops the Wildcats in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

