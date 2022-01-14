Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) dribbles down the court defended by Abilene Christian Wildcats forward Airion Simmons (3) in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2, 0-0 WAC) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Total Grand Canyon -3.5 132 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian

The 68.9 points per game the Antelopes record are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (61.2).

The Wildcats score an average of 77.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 55.1 the Antelopes give up.

The Antelopes are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Gabe McGlothan averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Holland Woods puts up 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Sean Miller-Moore is posting 7.2 points, 1.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Chance McMillian averages 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch