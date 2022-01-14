How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2, 0-0 WAC) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-3.5
132 points
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. Abilene Christian
- The 68.9 points per game the Antelopes record are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (61.2).
- The Wildcats score an average of 77.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 55.1 the Antelopes give up.
- The Antelopes are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Gabe McGlothan averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.8 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Holland Woods puts up 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Sean Miller-Moore is posting 7.2 points, 1.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
- Chance McMillian averages 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons paces the Wildcats in rebounding (5.5 per game), and produces 9.9 points and 1.9 assists. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Reggie Miller is averaging 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 41.0% of his shots from the field.
- The Wildcats get 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Cameron Steele.
- The Wildcats get 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Makhi Morris.
- Damien Daniels tops the Wildcats in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
