Abilene Christian and New Mexico State battle Saturday night for the WAC Tournament Championship.

Abilene Christian is trying to make its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament with a win on Saturday night against New Mexico State.

How to Watch the WAC Championship Abilene Christian vs. New Mexico State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Wildcats pulled off a huge upset against Texas in the NCAA Tournament last year and are trying to get back to do it again.

In order for them to do that, they will have to win their fourth game in four days on Saturday night.

The Wildcats have run through Utah Valley, Stephen F. Austin and Seattle to get to the championship game, but now will try and take down a New Mexico State that they lost to by 14 earlier this season.

The Aggies beat Grand Canyon 75-70 on Friday night to make the championship game.

It was their second straight win for the Aggies after they had dropped two in a row as the season came to an end.

New Mexico State earned the top seed for the tournament and are looking to finish off a good season with a tournament championship on Saturday.

