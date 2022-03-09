Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College looks to win its second straight game Wednesday when it plays Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Boston College opened the ACC Tournament off with a big 66-46 win over Pitt in the first round Tuesday. The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and earned a date with Wake Forest on Wednesday.

How to Watch the ACC Second Round Boston College vs. Wake Forest Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Boston College vs. Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles played the Demon Deacons just one time this year and lost 87-57 back on Jan. 24.

That was their worst game of the year, but Wednesday they will look to change the result and pull off a big upset over the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest is looking to cap its great regular season with a run in the ACC Tournament this week.

The Demon Deacons finished 23-8 overall and 13-7 in the ACC in a surprise turnaround from where they have been the last few years.

They stumbled a bit down the stretch going just 3-3 to end the year, but they did win their last two games.

Wednesday, they will look to make it three in a row, get a second-round win against Boston College and earn a quarterfinal matchup with fourth-seeded Miami.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

