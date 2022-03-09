How to Watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Boston College opened the ACC Tournament off with a big 66-46 win over Pitt in the first round Tuesday. The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and earned a date with Wake Forest on Wednesday.
How to Watch the ACC Second Round Boston College vs. Wake Forest Today:
Game Date: March 9, 2022
Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream the Boston College vs. Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Eagles played the Demon Deacons just one time this year and lost 87-57 back on Jan. 24.
That was their worst game of the year, but Wednesday they will look to change the result and pull off a big upset over the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest is looking to cap its great regular season with a run in the ACC Tournament this week.
The Demon Deacons finished 23-8 overall and 13-7 in the ACC in a surprise turnaround from where they have been the last few years.
They stumbled a bit down the stretch going just 3-3 to end the year, but they did win their last two games.
Wednesday, they will look to make it three in a row, get a second-round win against Boston College and earn a quarterfinal matchup with fourth-seeded Miami.
Regional restrictions may apply.