How to Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the ACC Tournament kicks off with Clemson and Virginia Tech facing off.

The ACC Tournament kicks off with four games today including Clemson (17-15) and Virginia Tech (19-12), who closed out the regular season against each other three days ago. These two teams finished in the middle of the pack in the ACC and the winner will take on Notre Dame in the second round of the tournament.

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech in Men’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the season finale, the Tigers won (63-59) over the Hokies in a closely contested game that never saw the lead go over six points:

Back in their last game, the Tigers bench went for 41 points and carried the team to the win. PJ Hall went for 12 points and four rebounds to lead the way off the bench with Alex Hemenway (11 points) and Al-Amir Dawes (10 points, three assists and three rebounds) to balance the bench attack.

The starters only scored 22 points and will need to produce more to advance in the ACC Tournament today.

On the other side for the Hokies, they were led by 32 points from Nahiem Alleyne (17 points and five rebounds) and Justyn Mutts (15 points and nine rebounds). The rest of the team only produced 27 points overall and will need to step up around them to advance.

This season, the Fighting Irish are 2-0 against the Tigers, winning both games by a combined 31 points. Against the Hokies, they lost their only game of the season 73-79 closer to the beginning of the ACC season.

The winner today could make a huge difference in who gets to the quarterfinals in the ACC Tournament.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
