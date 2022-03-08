Clemson and NC State battle Tuesday afternoon in the second of three first round games in the ACC tournament.

NC State had a strange year, as it started the season 7-2 and nearly knocked off then-No. 1 Purdue, but proceeded to go just 4-18 to finish the season.

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Clemson vs. NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

ACC play was not kind to the Wolfpack, as they finished with just one win in the last 11 games and ended the year with a 4-16 conference record.

One of those ACC losses was a close 70-65 defeat to Clemson back on Jan. 8. They played the Tigers tough, but came up short. That was the start of a horrible rest of the season for them.

Tuesday, though, they will look to avenge that loss and earn a second round date with the seventh-seeded Virginia Tech team.

Clemson is looking to deny the Wolfpack that opportunity as it goes for the season sweep. The Tigers come into the ACC tournament red-hot, as they have won four straight, including big wins against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

The winning streak came after they had lost six in a row and helped move them to 8-12 in the ACC and earn the No. 10 seed.

