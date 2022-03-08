Skip to main content

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Clemson vs. NC State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson and NC State battle Tuesday afternoon in the second of three first round games in the ACC tournament.

NC State had a strange year, as it started the season 7-2 and nearly knocked off then-No. 1 Purdue, but proceeded to go just 4-18 to finish the season.

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Clemson vs. NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Clemson vs. NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

ACC play was not kind to the Wolfpack, as they finished with just one win in the last 11 games and ended the year with a 4-16 conference record.

One of those ACC losses was a close 70-65 defeat to Clemson back on Jan. 8. They played the Tigers tough, but came up short. That was the start of a horrible rest of the season for them.

Tuesday, though, they will look to avenge that loss and earn a second round date with the seventh-seeded Virginia Tech team.

Clemson is looking to deny the Wolfpack that opportunity as it goes for the season sweep. The Tigers come into the ACC tournament red-hot, as they have won four straight, including big wins against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

The winning streak came after they had lost six in a row and helped move them to 8-12 in the ACC and earn the No. 10 seed.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

ACC Tournament First Round: Clemson vs. NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Clemson vs. NC State

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
March 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) and guard Tegan Graham (10) celebrates against the Portland Pilots after the game in the semifinals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Championship: Gonzaga vs. BYU

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates with left wing Sonny Milano (12) and left wing Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to skate with the puck the past Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy