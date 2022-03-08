Skip to main content

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville and Georgia Tech meet up in the last first round game of the ACC tournament on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday when it wrapped up its regular season with a 82-78 overtime win over Boston College. It was just the Yellow Jackets' third win in the last 12 games, as they struggled to end the season.

How to Watch ACC Tournament First Round: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream Louisville vs. Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season 12-19 overall and just 5-15 in the ACC. It wasn't a great season for the them, but Tuesday night they will look to get a win in the first round of the ACC tournament.

Louisville will be looking to do the same as it tries to beat Georgia Tech for the second time this year.

The Cardinals win against the Yellow Jackets back on Jan. 2 was one of four straight to start ACC play, but they would go just 2-14 to end the season.

It was a rough ending to the year for the Cardinals and one they are hoping to forget soon. They can start to forget that with a win on Tuesday and earn a date with six-seeded Virginia on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

