How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State in the ACC Tournament

Skip to main content

How to Watch the ACC Tournament Syracuse vs Florida State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse and Florida State kick off the second day of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday with a second-round matchup.

Florida State heads to the ACC Tournament on a three-game winning streak that helped it finish 10-10 in conference play. The Seminoles got big wins at Virginia and at home against Notre Dame and then finished the regular season with a win over NC State.

How to Watch the ACC Second Round Syracuse vs Florida State in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Syracuse vs Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a big turnaround for the Seminoles, as they had lost eight of nine before the winning streak.

It has been a strange year for Florida State, but it hopes its improved play will help it make a run in the tournament this week.

First up is a Syracuse team that it split the season series with. The Seminoles lost the first game by three and then beat the Orange by six in their second meeting.

The Orange are looking to win the rubber match as they try and snap a four-game losing steak that included them blowing an 18-point lead in their regular-season finale against Miami.

The losing streak has effectively ended their chances at getting an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament unless they make a run to the championship game this week.

Syracuse has not been playing well, but the Orange will look to flip the script and get a big second-round win against Florida State on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Syracuse vs. Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17834532
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State in the ACC Tournament

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Real Betis
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

By Justin Carter14 minutes ago
lyon
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch FC Porto vs Olympique Lyonnais

By Justin Carter14 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Oregon: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Utah State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Nevada: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy