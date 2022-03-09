How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State in the ACC Tournament

Syracuse and Florida State kick off the second day of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday with a second-round matchup.

Florida State heads to the ACC Tournament on a three-game winning streak that helped it finish 10-10 in conference play. The Seminoles got big wins at Virginia and at home against Notre Dame and then finished the regular season with a win over NC State.

How to Watch the ACC Second Round Syracuse vs Florida State in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It was a big turnaround for the Seminoles, as they had lost eight of nine before the winning streak.

It has been a strange year for Florida State, but it hopes its improved play will help it make a run in the tournament this week.

First up is a Syracuse team that it split the season series with. The Seminoles lost the first game by three and then beat the Orange by six in their second meeting.

The Orange are looking to win the rubber match as they try and snap a four-game losing steak that included them blowing an 18-point lead in their regular-season finale against Miami.

The losing streak has effectively ended their chances at getting an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament unless they make a run to the championship game this week.

Syracuse has not been playing well, but the Orange will look to flip the script and get a big second-round win against Florida State on Wednesday.

