How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Air Force plays its last road game of the year on Saturday afternoon when it travels to New Mexico

Air Force dropped its eighth straight game on Tuesday when Fresno State came to town and beat the Falcons 65-40.

The loss dropped the Falcons to just 3-12 in the Mountain West and 10-16 overall. It has been a rough stretch for Air Force as it has just three wins since starting 7-1.

Saturday the Falcons will look to finally get back in the win column and avenge an earlier season loss to New Mexico on February 5th.

The Lobos beat Air Force that day 91-77 and went on to win two more in a row, but have since lost three straight.

They are now just 3-11 in the Mountain West and, like Air Force, have really struggled in conference play.

Both of these teams are looking to finish off the season on a high note and getting a win on Saturday afternoon would be a great start.

This should be a competitive game despite the records as both teams are looking to snap losing streaks and get that elusive win.

