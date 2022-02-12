How to Watch Air Force at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

San Diego State goes for its third straight win on Saturday night when it hosts conference rival Air Force

San Diego State starts a two-game homestand on Saturday when they host Air Force. The Aztecs return home after beating San Jose State 72-62 on Wednesday night

How to Watch Air Force at San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Air Force at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the second in a row for the Aztecs and they are now 6-3 in the Mountain West and two games back in the loss column to Wyoming and Boise State.

They are just 4-3 in their last seven games but are hoping to get back in a groove as the conference season hits the stretch run.

Saturday that includes picking up a win against an Air Force team that comes in on a four-game losing streak.

The Falcons head to San Diego State for the second of two straight road games. The first one did not go well as they went to UNLV and got beat 78-44 on Tuesday.

Saturday they will look to put that game behind them as they start a stretch of playing four of the top teams in the Mountain West.

It isn't an easy stretch but will show how much fight the Falcons have to end the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.