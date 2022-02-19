Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wyoming hosts Air Force on Saturday afternoon and is looking to bounce back from an upset loss to New Mexico on Tuesday

Wyoming was newly ranked this week, but its first game didn't go well as the Cowboys were shocked by New Mexico on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Air Force at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lobos snapped the Cowboys' six-game winning streak with the 75-66 win. The loss dropped Wyoming to 10-2 in the Mountain West and a half-game back of Boise State in the conference standings.

Saturday afternoon the Cowboys will look to get back in the win column against an Air Force team that has lost six straight.

The Falcons lost Wednesday night to Boise State 85-59 for their sixth loss in a row. They are now just 3-10 in the Mountain West and are at the bottom of the conference standings.

The Falcons have struggled lately and it doesn't get much easier against a Wyoming team fighting to stay at the top of the conference standings.

The game against the Cowboys is the third in a row against the top teams in the conference and the Falcons are still looking for their first win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Air Force at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13254580
College Football

How to Watch HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Gaither vs. Team Robinson

By Ben Macaluso
2 minutes ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 8, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) tries to shoot against Utah State Aggies forwards Justin Bean (34) and Brandon Horvath (4) during OT at Arena-Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas vs UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) defend during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers guard Dwon Odom (11) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) defend during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy