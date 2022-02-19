How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

Wyoming hosts Air Force on Saturday afternoon and is looking to bounce back from an upset loss to New Mexico on Tuesday

Wyoming was newly ranked this week, but its first game didn't go well as the Cowboys were shocked by New Mexico on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Air Force at Wyoming game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lobos snapped the Cowboys' six-game winning streak with the 75-66 win. The loss dropped Wyoming to 10-2 in the Mountain West and a half-game back of Boise State in the conference standings.

Saturday afternoon the Cowboys will look to get back in the win column against an Air Force team that has lost six straight.

The Falcons lost Wednesday night to Boise State 85-59 for their sixth loss in a row. They are now just 3-10 in the Mountain West and are at the bottom of the conference standings.

The Falcons have struggled lately and it doesn't get much easier against a Wyoming team fighting to stay at the top of the conference standings.

The game against the Cowboys is the third in a row against the top teams in the conference and the Falcons are still looking for their first win.

Regional restrictions may apply.