How to Watch Air Force vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Army Black Knights (4-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Clune Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Clune Arena
Key Stats for Air Force vs. Army
- The 63.3 points per game the Falcons score are the same as the Black Knights allow.
- The Black Knights put up 12.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Falcons allow (57.9).
- The Falcons are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Black Knights allow to opponents.
- The Black Knights have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounds and assists. Taylor averages 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
- A.J. Walker is Air Force's leading scorer, averaging 18.7 per game while tacking on 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Walker leads the Falcons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Taylor is Air Force's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Lucas Moerman leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Army Players to Watch
- Jalen Rucker is at the top of the Black Knights scoring leaderboard with 16.6 points per game. He also collects 4.4 rebounds and racks up 2.4 assists per game.
- Charlie Peterson puts up a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.4 assists per game for Army to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Duhart holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Rucker is reliable from three-point range and leads the Black Knights with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Army's leader in steals is Josh Caldwell with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Caldwell with 0.7 per game.
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Texas Southern
W 61-57
Home
11/20/2021
Holy Cross
W 72-53
Home
11/21/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 73-65
Away
11/24/2021
Denver
W 66-65
Home
11/27/2021
Idaho State
W 59-48
Home
12/4/2021
Army
-
Home
12/8/2021
Montana
-
Away
12/19/2021
Arkansas State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Tarleton State
-
Away
12/28/2021
Utah State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
Army Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Hartford
W 86-79
Home
11/17/2021
Merrimack
W 74-51
Home
11/20/2021
La Salle
L 61-58
Away
11/27/2021
Marist
W 65-61
Home
11/30/2021
Siena
L 83-67
Home
12/4/2021
Air Force
-
Away
12/7/2021
SUNY-Purchase
-
Home
12/10/2021
NJIT
-
Away
12/19/2021
LIU
-
Away
12/22/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
1/1/2022
Loyola (MD)
-
Home