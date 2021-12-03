Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Army Black Knights (4-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Clune Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Army

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Clune Arena

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Army

The 63.3 points per game the Falcons score are the same as the Black Knights allow.

The Black Knights put up 12.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Falcons allow (57.9).

The Falcons are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Black Knights allow to opponents.

The Black Knights have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounds and assists. Taylor averages 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

A.J. Walker is Air Force's leading scorer, averaging 18.7 per game while tacking on 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Walker leads the Falcons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Taylor is Air Force's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Lucas Moerman leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Army Players to Watch

Jalen Rucker is at the top of the Black Knights scoring leaderboard with 16.6 points per game. He also collects 4.4 rebounds and racks up 2.4 assists per game.

Charlie Peterson puts up a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.4 assists per game for Army to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Duhart holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per matchup.

Rucker is reliable from three-point range and leads the Black Knights with 3.0 made threes per game.

Army's leader in steals is Josh Caldwell with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Caldwell with 0.7 per game.

Air Force Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Texas Southern W 61-57 Home 11/20/2021 Holy Cross W 72-53 Home 11/21/2021 Bethune-Cookman W 73-65 Away 11/24/2021 Denver W 66-65 Home 11/27/2021 Idaho State W 59-48 Home 12/4/2021 Army - Home 12/8/2021 Montana - Away 12/19/2021 Arkansas State - Away 12/21/2021 Tarleton State - Away 12/28/2021 Utah State - Home 1/1/2022 Fresno State - Away

Army Schedule