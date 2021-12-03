Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Air Force vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Army Black Knights (4-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Clune Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Air Force vs. Army

    Key Stats for Air Force vs. Army

    • The 63.3 points per game the Falcons score are the same as the Black Knights allow.
    • The Black Knights put up 12.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Falcons allow (57.9).
    • The Falcons are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Black Knights allow to opponents.
    • The Black Knights have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Falcons have averaged.

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounds and assists. Taylor averages 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
    • A.J. Walker is Air Force's leading scorer, averaging 18.7 per game while tacking on 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Walker leads the Falcons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Taylor is Air Force's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Lucas Moerman leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Army Players to Watch

    • Jalen Rucker is at the top of the Black Knights scoring leaderboard with 16.6 points per game. He also collects 4.4 rebounds and racks up 2.4 assists per game.
    • Charlie Peterson puts up a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.4 assists per game for Army to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Duhart holds the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per matchup.
    • Rucker is reliable from three-point range and leads the Black Knights with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Army's leader in steals is Josh Caldwell with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Caldwell with 0.7 per game.

    Air Force Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 61-57

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Holy Cross

    W 72-53

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 73-65

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Denver

    W 66-65

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Idaho State

    W 59-48

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    Army Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Hartford

    W 86-79

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Merrimack

    W 74-51

    Home

    11/20/2021

    La Salle

    L 61-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Marist

    W 65-61

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Siena

    L 83-67

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    SUNY-Purchase

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    LIU

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Army at Air Force

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    55 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy