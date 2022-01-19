Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force at Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boise State goes for its 10th straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Mountain West rival Air Force.

Boise State stayed hot on Saturday when it beat New Mexico 71-63 for their ninth straight win. The Broncos were hot coming into Mountain West play and they haven't slowed down.

They have won their first three conference games and are looking like the favorite to win the Mountain West.

They have won each of their conference games easily, but have had three postponed including a matchup with a ranked Colorado State team.

Tuesday they will look to stay perfect and at the top of the Mountain West when they take on an Air Force team that has lost two in a row.

The Falcons have hit a tough stretch as they have lost five of six and are just 1-2 in the Mountain West. 

Air Force started the year 7-1 but is now just 8-6 after this recent stretch of play.

While it has been the worst stretch of basketball for the Falcons, they have been close in their last two losses, and Tuesday night they hope they can flip the script and pick up a huge upset win over the Broncos.

