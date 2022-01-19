Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a nine-game win streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State vs Air Force Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-19

119.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Air Force

  • The 70.2 points per game the Broncos put up are 9.3 more points than the Falcons allow (60.9).
  • The Falcons score only 0.3 more points per game (59.6) than the Broncos give up (59.3).
  • This season, the Broncos have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Falcons' opponents have made.
  • The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab paces his squad in points per contest (13.7), and also averages 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 13.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per game (9.0), and also posts 6.9 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Emmanuel Akot posts a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyson Degenhart posts 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in rebounding (5.5 per game) and assists (4.1), and posts 9.5 points. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • A.J. Walker is averaging a team-leading 16.8 points per game. And he is delivering 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • The Falcons get 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jake Heidbreder.
  • Nikc Jackson is averaging 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 45.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Joseph Octave is averaging 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Air Force at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
