How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC) will attempt to continue a nine-game win streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: ExtraMile Arena

ExtraMile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -19 119.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Air Force

The 70.2 points per game the Broncos put up are 9.3 more points than the Falcons allow (60.9).

The Falcons score only 0.3 more points per game (59.6) than the Broncos give up (59.3).

This season, the Broncos have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Falcons' opponents have made.

The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab paces his squad in points per contest (13.7), and also averages 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 13.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Mladen Armus leads his team in rebounds per game (9.0), and also posts 6.9 points and 1.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Emmanuel Akot posts a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyson Degenhart posts 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch