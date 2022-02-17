How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (10-13, 3-9 MWC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 10-2 MWC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Clune Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Clune Arena

Clune Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Boise State

The 68.2 points per game the Broncos put up are only 3.7 more points than the Falcons give up (64.5).

The Falcons' 59.4 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 59.9 the Broncos give up to opponents.

This season, the Broncos have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Falcons' opponents have knocked down.

The Falcons' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Boise State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.6 in each contest.

The Broncos get the most three-point shooting production out of Marcus Shaver Jr., who makes 1.8 threes per game.

Kigab and Armus lead Boise State on the defensive end, with Kigab leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Armus in blocks averaging one per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor has averaged 4.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, putting him atop the Falcons leaderboards in those categories.

A.J. Walker counts for 15.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's squad.

Walker is reliable from three-point range and leads the Falcons with two made threes per game.

Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman with 1.4 per game.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/28/2022 Fresno State W 68-63 Away 2/3/2022 Wyoming L 72-65 Away 2/5/2022 San Jose State W 76-60 Home 2/11/2022 UNLV W 69-63 Home 2/13/2022 Colorado State L 77-74 Home 2/16/2022 Air Force - Away 2/19/2022 Utah State - Home 2/22/2022 San Diego State - Home 2/26/2022 UNLV - Away 3/1/2022 Nevada - Home 3/5/2022 Colorado State - Away

Air Force Schedule