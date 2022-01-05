Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Air Force at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado State looks to stay perfect when it hosts Air Force in Mountain West play on Tuesday night.

    Colorado State has been a pleasant surprise in college basketball this year as it has reeled off 10 straight wins to start the year and is now ranked No. 20 in the country.

    How to Watch Air Force at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network

    Live stream the Air Force at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rams enter Mountain West play looking like the favorite to win the conference, but need to prove it starting on Tuesday night.

    First up for the streaking Rams is an Air Force team that is coming off a hard fought 49-47 win against Utah State in its Mountain West opener.

    The win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved its record to 8-4 on the year. The Falcons have already had a seven-game winning streak this year and they hope they can start a new one as Mountain West play hits full swing.

    Tuesday night they will look to find a way to pull off a big upset of Colorado State. The Falcons will look to be the first team to take down the Rams and send them home with their first loss of the year.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Air Force at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
