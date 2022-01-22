Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (14-1, 4-1 MWC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Air Force Falcons (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Clune Arena.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Clune Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Colorado State

  • The Rams score 17.9 more points per game (79) than the Falcons give up (61.1).
  • The Falcons put up an average of 59.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.4 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • The Falcons have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.2 points and 7.7 boards per game.
  • Colorado State's best passer is Isaiah Stevens, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.9 PPG scoring average.
  • John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounds and assists with 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
  • A.J. Walker scores 16.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs three rebounds and adds 1.9 assists per game.
  • Walker is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Falcons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.4 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Air Force

W 67-59

Home

1/8/2022

San Diego State

L 79-49

Away

1/12/2022

Utah State

W 77-72

Home

1/15/2022

San Jose State

W 78-42

Away

1/19/2022

New Mexico

W 80-74

Home

1/22/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nevada

-

Home

1/28/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/31/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

2/4/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Nevada

-

Away

Air Force Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Utah State

W 49-47

Home

1/4/2022

Colorado State

L 67-59

Away

1/15/2022

Nevada

L 75-68

Home

1/18/2022

Boise State

L 62-56

Away

1/20/2022

UNLV

W 69-62

Home

1/22/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

1/25/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

2/1/2022

Utah State

-

Away

2/5/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

2/8/2022

UNLV

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Colorado State at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_15575025
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at UCF

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy