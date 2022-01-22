Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (14-1, 4-1 MWC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Air Force Falcons (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Clune Arena.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Clune Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Colorado State

The Rams score 17.9 more points per game (79) than the Falcons give up (61.1).

The Falcons put up an average of 59.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.4 the Rams allow to opponents.

The Rams are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Falcons allow to opponents.

The Falcons have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.2 points and 7.7 boards per game.

Colorado State's best passer is Isaiah Stevens, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.9 PPG scoring average.

John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounds and assists with 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

A.J. Walker scores 16.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs three rebounds and adds 1.9 assists per game.

Walker is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Falcons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.4 per game).

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Air Force W 67-59 Home 1/8/2022 San Diego State L 79-49 Away 1/12/2022 Utah State W 77-72 Home 1/15/2022 San Jose State W 78-42 Away 1/19/2022 New Mexico W 80-74 Home 1/22/2022 Air Force - Away 1/25/2022 Nevada - Home 1/28/2022 UNLV - Home 1/31/2022 Wyoming - Away 2/4/2022 San Diego State - Home 2/8/2022 Nevada - Away

Air Force Schedule