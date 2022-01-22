Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (14-1, 4-1 MWC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Air Force Falcons (9-7, 2-3 MWC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Clune Arena.
How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Clune Arena
- Arena: Clune Arena
Key Stats for Air Force vs. Colorado State
- The Rams score 17.9 more points per game (79) than the Falcons give up (61.1).
- The Falcons put up an average of 59.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.4 the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Falcons allow to opponents.
- The Falcons have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.2 points and 7.7 boards per game.
- Colorado State's best passer is Isaiah Stevens, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 14.9 PPG scoring average.
- John Tonje leads the Rams in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Colorado State steals leader is Stevens, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Roddy, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounds and assists with 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
- A.J. Walker scores 16.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs three rebounds and adds 1.9 assists per game.
- Walker is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Falcons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.4 per game).
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Air Force
W 67-59
Home
1/8/2022
San Diego State
L 79-49
Away
1/12/2022
Utah State
W 77-72
Home
1/15/2022
San Jose State
W 78-42
Away
1/19/2022
New Mexico
W 80-74
Home
1/22/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nevada
-
Home
1/28/2022
UNLV
-
Home
1/31/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
2/4/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Nevada
-
Away
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Utah State
W 49-47
Home
1/4/2022
Colorado State
L 67-59
Away
1/15/2022
Nevada
L 75-68
Home
1/18/2022
Boise State
L 62-56
Away
1/20/2022
UNLV
W 69-62
Home
1/22/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
1/25/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
2/1/2022
Utah State
-
Away
2/5/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
2/8/2022
UNLV
-
Away