Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Air Force Falcons (8-4, 0-0 MWC) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Colorado State Rams (10-0, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Air Force

The Rams put up 24.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Falcons give up (59.3).

The Falcons score an average of 58.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Rams allow to opponents.

This season, the Rams have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Falcons' opponents have knocked down.

The Falcons' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy is tops on the Rams with 20.7 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds, while also posting 2.4 assists.

Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 7.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 14.1 points. He is fifth in the nation in assists.

John Tonje is averaging 12.0 points, 1.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Dischon Thomas puts up 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 52.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chandler Jacobs is averaging 4.8 points, 0.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Air Force Players to Watch