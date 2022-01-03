Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (8-4, 0-0 MWC) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Colorado State Rams (10-0, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Air Force
- The Rams put up 24.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Falcons give up (59.3).
- The Falcons score an average of 58.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Rams allow to opponents.
- This season, the Rams have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Falcons' opponents have knocked down.
- The Falcons' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy is tops on the Rams with 20.7 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds, while also posting 2.4 assists.
- Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 7.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 14.1 points. He is fifth in the nation in assists.
- John Tonje is averaging 12.0 points, 1.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Dischon Thomas puts up 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 52.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chandler Jacobs is averaging 4.8 points, 0.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Air Force Players to Watch
- A.J. Walker paces the Falcons in scoring (16.7 points per game) and assists (1.8), and puts up 3.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounding (5.1 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 8.3 points. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jake Heidbreder gives the Falcons 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Nikc Jackson gets the Falcons 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Joseph Octave gets the Falcons 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Air Force at Colorado State
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)