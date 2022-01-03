Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (8-4, 0-0 MWC) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Colorado State Rams (10-0, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Air Force

    • The Rams put up 24.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Falcons give up (59.3).
    • The Falcons score an average of 58.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Rams allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Rams have a 53.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Falcons' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Falcons' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Rams have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • David Roddy is tops on the Rams with 20.7 points per contest and 7.6 rebounds, while also posting 2.4 assists.
    • Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams at 7.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 14.1 points. He is fifth in the nation in assists.
    • John Tonje is averaging 12.0 points, 1.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Dischon Thomas puts up 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 52.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Chandler Jacobs is averaging 4.8 points, 0.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • A.J. Walker paces the Falcons in scoring (16.7 points per game) and assists (1.8), and puts up 3.4 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounding (5.1 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 8.3 points. He also delivers 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jake Heidbreder gives the Falcons 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Nikc Jackson gets the Falcons 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Joseph Octave gets the Falcons 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Air Force at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

