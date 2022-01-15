Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-6, 1-1 MWC) will visit the Air Force Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MWC) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Clune Arena

Clune Arena

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Nevada

The Wolf Pack average 77.1 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 59.8 the Falcons allow.

The Falcons' 58.9 points per game are 17.0 fewer points than the 75.9 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Falcons allow to opponents.

The Falcons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 43.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who scores 19.4 points per game to go with 6.6 assists.

Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.

Desmond Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cambridge and Washington lead Nevada on the defensive end, with Cambridge leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Washington in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in both rebounds and assists with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

A.J. Walker scores 16.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.

Walker is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Falcons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (two per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.7 per game).

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Minnesota-Duluth W 98-62 Home 12/18/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 68-63 Home 12/29/2021 Kansas L 88-61 Away 1/1/2022 New Mexico W 79-70 Home 1/12/2022 Boise State L 85-70 Home 1/15/2022 Air Force - Away 1/17/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/21/2022 Fresno State - Home 1/25/2022 Colorado State - Away 1/29/2022 Utah State - Home 2/1/2022 UNLV - Away

Air Force Schedule