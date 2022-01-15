Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-6, 1-1 MWC) will visit the Air Force Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MWC) after losing four road games in a row. The contest starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Nevada

  • The Wolf Pack average 77.1 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 59.8 the Falcons allow.
  • The Falcons' 58.9 points per game are 17.0 fewer points than the 75.9 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • The Falcons are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 43.8% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who scores 19.4 points per game to go with 6.6 assists.
  • Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
  • Desmond Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Cambridge and Washington lead Nevada on the defensive end, with Cambridge leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Washington in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in both rebounds and assists with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
  • A.J. Walker scores 16.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Air Force scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.4 rebounds and averages 1.8 assists per game.
  • Walker is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Falcons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (two per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.7 per game).

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Minnesota-Duluth

W 98-62

Home

12/18/2021

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 68-63

Home

12/29/2021

Kansas

L 88-61

Away

1/1/2022

New Mexico

W 79-70

Home

1/12/2022

Boise State

L 85-70

Home

1/15/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/17/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/21/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Utah State

-

Home

2/1/2022

UNLV

-

Away

Air Force Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Montana

L 66-48

Away

12/19/2021

Arkansas State

L 68-46

Away

12/21/2021

Tarleton State

L 67-45

Away

12/29/2021

Utah State

W 49-47

Home

1/4/2022

Colorado State

L 67-59

Away

1/15/2022

Nevada

-

Home

1/18/2022

Boise State

-

Away

1/20/2022

UNLV

-

Home

1/22/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

1/25/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Nevada at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Valparaiso vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) drives to the basket during a game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at JQH Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Tmsu Semo279
College Basketball

Missouri State vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
byu basketball women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch BYU vs Loyola Marymount

2 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Bengals

32 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

32 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter as Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (31) defends during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

32 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy