How to Watch Air Force vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The Falcons have lost eight games in a row.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
New Mexico
-8
137.5 points
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Air Force
- The Lobos record nine more points per game (74.7) than the Falcons allow (65.7).
- The Falcons' 59 points per game are 17 fewer points than the 76 the Lobos give up to opponents.
- The Lobos are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.
- The Falcons have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House paces his squad in assists per contest (4.5), and also averages 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. averages a team-high 17.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jay Allen-Tovar paces the Lobos at 5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.4 assists and 8.6 points.
- Javonte Johnson puts up 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- KJ Jenkins averages 10 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in rebounding (4.8 per game) and assists (3.6), and produces 9 points. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- A.J. Walker is the Falcons' top scorer (14.9 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
- The Falcons get 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jake Heidbreder.
- Nikc Jackson is posting 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Lucas Moerman is putting up 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Air Force at New Mexico
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
