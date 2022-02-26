How to Watch Air Force vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The Falcons have lost eight games in a row.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total New Mexico -8 137.5 points

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Air Force

The Lobos record nine more points per game (74.7) than the Falcons allow (65.7).

The Falcons' 59 points per game are 17 fewer points than the 76 the Lobos give up to opponents.

The Lobos are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.

The Falcons have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jaelen House paces his squad in assists per contest (4.5), and also averages 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. averages a team-high 17.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jay Allen-Tovar paces the Lobos at 5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.4 assists and 8.6 points.

Javonte Johnson puts up 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

KJ Jenkins averages 10 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch