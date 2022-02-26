Skip to main content

How to Watch Air Force vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The Falcons have lost eight games in a row.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force

New Mexico vs Air Force Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

New Mexico

-8

137.5 points

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Air Force

  • The Lobos record nine more points per game (74.7) than the Falcons allow (65.7).
  • The Falcons' 59 points per game are 17 fewer points than the 76 the Lobos give up to opponents.
  • The Lobos are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • The Falcons have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House paces his squad in assists per contest (4.5), and also averages 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. averages a team-high 17.7 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar paces the Lobos at 5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.4 assists and 8.6 points.
  • Javonte Johnson puts up 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • KJ Jenkins averages 10 points, 3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in rebounding (4.8 per game) and assists (3.6), and produces 9 points. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • A.J. Walker is the Falcons' top scorer (14.9 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
  • The Falcons get 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jake Heidbreder.
  • Nikc Jackson is posting 6.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Lucas Moerman is putting up 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 43.4% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Air Force at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

