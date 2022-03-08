How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 seed Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC) and the No. 10 seed Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC) meet in the MWC Tournament Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. Watch along at 4:30 PM.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-13.5
129 points
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Air Force
- The Aggies put up 73.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 65.4 the Falcons allow.
- The Falcons' 59.1 points per game are 8.0 fewer points than the 67.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- This season, the Aggies have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 46% of shots the Falcons' opponents have hit.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean paces his squad in both points (17.7) and rebounds (9.8) per game, and also averages 2.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Brandon Horvath is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Steven Ashworth is posting 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- Rylan Jones averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 6.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
- R.J. Eytle-Rock is posting 8.4 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor is No. 1 on the Falcons in rebounding (4.8 per game) and assists (3.7), and averages 8.8 points. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- A.J. Walker is the Falcons' top scorer (14.6 points per game), and he produces 1.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
- The Falcons get 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jake Heidbreder.
- The Falcons get 6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nikc Jackson.
- The Falcons get 4.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Lucas Moerman.
