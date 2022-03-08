How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 seed Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC) and the No. 10 seed Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC) meet in the MWC Tournament Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. Watch along at 4:30 PM.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -13.5 129 points

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Air Force

The Aggies put up 73.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 65.4 the Falcons allow.

The Falcons' 59.1 points per game are 8.0 fewer points than the 67.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.

This season, the Aggies have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 46% of shots the Falcons' opponents have hit.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean paces his squad in both points (17.7) and rebounds (9.8) per game, and also averages 2.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Horvath is putting up 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Steven Ashworth is posting 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Rylan Jones averages a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 6.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

R.J. Eytle-Rock is posting 8.4 points, 1.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Air Force Players to Watch