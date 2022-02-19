Feb 16, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net against Boise State Broncos guard Pavle Kuzmanovic (13) and forward Mladen Armus (33) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (10-14, 3-10 MWC) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys (21-4, 10-2 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Air Force

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -16 131.5 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Air Force

The 75.7 points per game the Cowboys average are 10.3 more points than the Falcons give up (65.4).

The Falcons put up 6.5 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (65.9).

The Cowboys make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

The Falcons' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Wyoming Players to Watch

Hunter Maldonado is tops on his squad in assists per contest (6.2), and also averages 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Graham Ike leads the Cowboys with 20.8 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.

Drake Jeffries is posting 10.4 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Jeremiah Oden puts up 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Xavier Dusell is posting 8.2 points, 1.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch