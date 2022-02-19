How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (10-14, 3-10 MWC) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 22 Wyoming Cowboys (21-4, 10-2 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-16
131.5 points
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Air Force
- The 75.7 points per game the Cowboys average are 10.3 more points than the Falcons give up (65.4).
- The Falcons put up 6.5 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (65.9).
- The Cowboys make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- The Falcons' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado is tops on his squad in assists per contest (6.2), and also averages 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Graham Ike leads the Cowboys with 20.8 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.
- Drake Jeffries is posting 10.4 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Jeremiah Oden puts up 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Xavier Dusell is posting 8.2 points, 1.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Air Force Players to Watch
- A.J. Walker is No. 1 on the Falcons in scoring (15.6 points per game), and puts up 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Ethan Taylor leads the Falcons in rebounding (5 per game) and assists (3.6), and averages 9.3 points. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jake Heidbreder is posting 10 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Nikc Jackson is averaging 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field.
- Joseph Octave gives the Falcons 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Air Force at Wyoming
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)