How to Watch Akron at Ohio in Men's College Basketball

Akron visits MAC rival Ohio on Friday night as it looks for it third straight win

Akron starts a two-game road trip on Friday looking to build off its two straight wins. The Zips were coming off a three-game losing streak when they beat Eastern Michigan on the road and then took down Bowling Green at home on Tuesday.

How to Watch Akron at Ohio in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The consecutive wins have the Zips 11-6 in the MAC and two games back of Kent State for third place in the conference standings.

Friday they will look to stay hot when they take on an Ohio team they lost to back on January 4th.

That win for the Bobcats was part of a nine-game winning streak and a stretch where they have gone 18-3 in their last 21 games.

Ohio is now 14-3 in the MAC and tied with rival Toledo for the top spot in the conference.

The Bobcats have been great this year, but will still probably need a conference tournament title to get into the NCAA Tournament.

They have built a good resume but are lacking marquee wins and that could cost them a chance at an at-large bid despite the lofty record.

